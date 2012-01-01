We believe that bodies are self-healing mechanisms, but sometimes life and lifestyle veer off the path of wellness. 5 Star Oriental Medicine offers practices of healing that enable the body to return to its naturally healthy state. We treat a broad range of issues including Anxiety, Back/Neck/Shoulder Pain, Chronic Disease, and Digestive Disorders.
Our goal is to provide alternative medical care that will reverse and prevent disease using the fundamental healing principles of the body.
We care about your overall well being and will provide you with the guidance, knowledge, and tools needed to be healthy. Let us help you achieve optimal wellness!
5 Star Oriental Medicine has been in business for 15 years but Chinese medicine has been around for over 2,000 years. We still use formulas created over 1800 years ago from a venerable gentleman by the name Zhang Zhong Jing, who lived about 150-219 AD. His book, Shang Han Lun is the oldest surviving medical text about externally contracted disease and their treatment by medicinals. Zhang had a large family of which two-thirds were lost during an epidemic outbreak. Zhang is only one of many physician healers, ancient and modern, who have contributed over time to a very large body of reference material on not only herbs, but the techniques of acupuncture, tuina, qigong, moxabustion and tuina.
Ancient peoples survived by their ability to function. When they could not function then they became a burden to their families and community to take care of them. Taking care of each other was paramount. Chinese medicine was about effecting change toward health and still is.
Audrey is a generations-deep Mathews County native. She studied Clothing and Textiles at Virginia Tech, earning a Bachelor of Science in 1993. After moving to Richmond, Virginia in 1996 she began training with Li, Li-qun, a 25 year Qigong doctor and lifelong tai chi practitioner. In 2002, she became a 5th generation Wu Style Tai Chi inner circle disciple, in the lineage of Wu Jian Quan. In 2003, she recognized her calling as healer and moved to Texas to began training as an acupuncturist. She earned her Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine at the Academy of Oriental Medicine at Austin (AOMA) in 2008. Audrey is a Licensed Acupuncturist by the Board of Medicine of Virginia and opened 5 Star Oriental Medicine in July of 2009. She has one daughter, Evelyn, who stole quite a bit of sass from her mother.
Originally from Goochland, Virginia, Dr. Grice spent eight years in Portland, Oregon obtaining her masters, as well as a doctorate of acupuncture and East Asian Medicine. Before finding her passion in acupuncture, Hannah studied health sciences at James Madison University and worked in various aspects of the health care system where she quickly learned there was a lack of individualized care delivered with a compassionate lens. After graduating from acupuncture school, Dr. Grice spent time in rural Nepal providing medical care where she witnessed the potent and sustainable effects of acupuncture first hand, which reinforced her understanding that the human body is capable of healing itself when given the right tools and environment. She believes you know your body better than anyone else, and that everyone should have the power to be an active member in their own unique healing and health care journey. Dr. Grice continued her education and received her Doctorate in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine (DACM) from Pacific College of Health Sciences in April 2023. Now that she has returned home to Virginia, she is excited to help people feel their best with a new set of skills and tools. She offers acupuncture, custom herbal formulas, fire cupping, guasha, and moxibustion, as well as lifestyle and nutrition recommendations. Call to schedule your visit with Dr. Hannah Grice.
Deana is our front desk and office administrator with a beautiful smile and kindest of hearts! Having worked in Western medicine for many years, she wanted to move to a direction in line with her heart centered presence with a healing atmosphere.
She is currently studying for a certification in Western Herbalism so she can continue to care for patients still.
Our bodies are quite adept at repairing themselves. We use methods that aid that natural ability with modalities like acupuncture, moxabustion (warming), nutrition advice, chinese herbal prescriptions, and physical manipulations such as shiatsu, tuina massage, guasha (scraping) and cupping. When you stimulate the body with these methods, it creates a need for the body to react. Needles stimulate the acupuncture point, which has its particular functions, as well as the local area of the body. Introducing a foreign object will stimulate the immune system and send messages to the nervous system to react. Each person's response to acupuncture will vary greatly depending upon a person's age, health, stress levels, history of disease and also how many and what type of pharmaceuticals one takes on a regular basis. Most types of pharmaceuticals are designed to suppress body functions to eliminate symptoms and therefore suppress a body's ability to help itself.
We believe many illnesses are caused by the toxins in our foods. Avoiding manufactured ingredients and pesticides reduces the harmful substances entering our bodies. Replacing them with cleaner, more organically grown food and natural plant remedies aids the body in healing itself and preventing future disease. While our body has a natural process for detoxification through the elimination processes such as sweating, breathing, urination, defecation, menstruation (yes!) the cleaner we live, the easier it is on the organs that govern the processes.
Let's not forget to be properly hydrated! Metabolism is highly dependent on the ability to flush by-products out of the system from the cellular level to the organs and your body as a whole. We are mostly a fluid system and that depends on a DAILY intake of enough fluids FOREVER! No human jerky here. Water, fresh fruits and vegetables, soups, non-caffeinated teas, are at the top of the list.
Chinese herbals are readily understood by the body. Many herbals are used as food in China and the body can easily assimilate natural substances. Highly processed "foods", beverages, supplements and medicines aren't as easy for the body to understand and can create side effects. Depending on your constitution and body type will determine what side effects might show up.
