5 Star Oriental Medicine has been in business for 15 years but Chinese medicine has been around for over 2,000 years. We still use formulas created over 1800 years ago from a venerable gentleman by the name Zhang Zhong Jing, who lived about 150-219 AD. His book, Shang Han Lun is the oldest surviving medical text about externally contracted disease and their treatment by medicinals. Zhang had a large family of which two-thirds were lost during an epidemic outbreak. Zhang is only one of many physician healers, ancient and modern, who have contributed over time to a very large body of reference material on not only herbs, but the techniques of acupuncture, tuina, qigong, moxabustion and tuina.





Ancient peoples survived by their ability to function. When they could not function then they became a burden to their families and community to take care of them. Taking care of each other was paramount. Chinese medicine was about effecting change toward health and still is.